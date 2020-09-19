Report: Vikings CB Jeff Gladney to have ‘increased role’ against the Colts

Vikings rookie cornerback Cameron Dantzler started Week 1, while fellow rookie corner Jeff Gladney played sparingly.

Now that Dantzler is out, that’s expected to change. Andrew Krammer of the Star Tribune reported that Gladney is expected to have an increased role tomorrow in Indianapolis.

“Without Dantzler (rib), Vikings’ corner rotation will again take on new look,” Krammer said on Twitter.

Gladney played in just nine snaps this past game against the Packers. He’s a physical corner, which might help the Vikings defense. Last game, Minnesota’s corners struggled to get off blockers, tackle and engage with wide receivers near the line of scrimmage.