Report: Vikings bring in RB Jacques Patrick for workout

According to KPRC2 Houston’s Aaron Wilson, the Minnesota Vikings are bringing in running back Jacques Patrick for a workout. This come on the heels of Alexander Mattison hurting his hamstring during Tuesday’s practice.

Patrick played his college football at Florida State and went undrafted in the 2019 NFL draft. He got his first break with the Tampa Bay Vipers in the short 2020 XFL season and got a shot with the Cincinnati Bengals later that same year. He also spent time with San Francisco 49ers, Carolina Panthers and Denver Broncos.

Patrick went back to the XFL in 2023 with the San Antonio Brahmas and turned that into a deal with the Denver Broncos, but was released after only two weeks.

If the Vikings choose to sign Patrick, they will have to release someone off the roster in a corresponding move.

