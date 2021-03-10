Report: Vikings awarded two compensatory draft picks

Minnesota saw a mass exodus in free agency last offseason. Now, the Vikings have two compensatory draft picks to show for it.

The team has been awarded a fourth-rounder and a sixth-round pick, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. The fourth-round selection is 144th overall, while the sixth-round draft choice is 223rd overall.

Minnesota is in a tough spot with the salary cap, so adding talent on rookie contracts will be crucial for 2021. These two extra picks should provide some help.

Minnesota now has 12 total selections for the 2021 NFL draft. However, the Vikings currently do not have a second-round pick, because of the trade to acquire DE Yannick Ngakoue. Here is the case for the Vikings to trade back in the NFL draft.