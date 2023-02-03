Report: Vikings assistant, former McCarthy staffer interviewed for Cowboys OC job

There’s another hat in the ring for the Cowboys offensive coordinator position, and this one has Viking horns on it.

Minnesota tight ends coach and passing game coordinator Brian Angelichio reportedly met with the Cowboys on Thursday, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

Angelichio, a 50-year-old New York native, joined the Vikings staff in 2022 after ten years on various NFL sidelines and 17 tears in the college ranks. With Kirk Cousins and Justin Jefferson leading the team’s air attack, the Vikings finished fifth in the league in passing yards and seventh in total yards and total points.

#Vikings pass-game coordinator Brian Angelichio has a second interview set for #Ravens OC job, per source. He also interviewed for the #Cowboys OC job Thursday. Busy time for veteran offensive coach. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) February 3, 2023

Angelichio has already interviewed with Baltimore for their OC position, and is reportedly set to meet with the Ravens a second time.

Prior to his stint in Minneapolis, Angelichio had been with Tampa Bay, Cleveland, Washington, and Carolina. He was also the tight ends coach under Mike McCarthy for his final three seasons in Green Bay.

