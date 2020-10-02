Report: Vikings and Texans will play in Week 4 as scheduled

The Minnesota Vikings will play their Week 4 game against the Houston Texans. The NFL has reportedly informed both teams the game will proceed as usual after the Vikings turned in another day with zero positive coronavirus tests, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The contest was initially up in the air after the Vikings played the Tennessee Titans in Week 3. The Titans experienced a coronavirus outbreak following that game, and the NFL feared the Vikings may have been exposed to the virus after playing the Titans.

As a result, the NFL mandated additional protocols for both the Titans and Vikings to follow after the two teams met in Week 3. While at least 13 members of the Titans have tested positive for coronavirus, the Vikings have turned in negative tests all week. Following Thursday’s negative tests, the NFL reportedly felt it was OK for the Vikings to proceed with Sunday’s game as planned. They’ll take on the Texans at 1 p.m. ET.

NFL still grappling with coronavirus outbreak

While the Vikings’ negative tests are an encouraging sign, the NFL is still grappling with the Titans’ outbreak. The league has extended daily testing to continue monitoring the Titans after the league postponed the team’s Week 4 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. If the Titans continue to produce new positive tests over the weekend, the NFL could be forced to reconsider the team’s Week 5 game against the Buffalo Bills.

For now, the NFL will operate as though the Titans and Steelers are on a bye in Week 4. It’s unclear how the league would adjust its schedule if the Titans are unable to play in Week 5.

More from Yahoo Sports: