Report: Vikings, 49ers talked Trey Lance at NFL Scouting Combine

Earlier this month, Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio reported that the Minnesota Vikings and San Francisco 49ers had discussed a trade for Kirk Cousins at the NFL Scouting Combine.

In a new report from Florio, he expanded on those discussions that they also discussed 49ers quarterback Trey Lance. If the Vikings were to have moved Cousins, bringing back a potential quarterback of the future would be ideal.

Earlier on Wednesday, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that teams had been calling about Lance.

Sources: The #49ers have received inquiries from several teams looking into a potential trade for former No. 3 pick QB Trey Lance. The conversations have been the result of SF fielding the calls, not making them, with teams aware that Brock Purdy is likely the future starter. pic.twitter.com/ddOZjZq5Xn — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 19, 2023

The Vikings have a need at quarterback with Cousins being a free agent after this season and Lance is a fascinating option. The third overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, the 49ers traded three first-round picks and a third-round pick to move up from 12 to three to get Lance.

It’s been a rocky road for the former North Dakota State quarterback. He sat in his rookie season behind Jimmy Garoppolo before getting the starting job in 2022. In week two, Lance broke his ankle and missed the rest of the season.

The 49ers have been rumored to move on from him this year after the success Brock Purdy had as Mr. Irrelevant. He could be a really intriguing option for the Vikings. Will they be willing to pay the price to get Lance? That remains to be seen.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire