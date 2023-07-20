Report: Vikings 1st round pick Jordan Addison cited for reckless driving, speeding 85 mph over limit

Minnesota Vikings rookie Jordan Addison was cited for reckless speeding.(Photo by Nick Wosika/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Minnesota Vikings rookie wide receiver Jordan Addison was cited for reckless driving Thursday morning, according to a Minnesota State Patrol report obtained by KSTP-TV.

The 21-year-old was selected in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft with the Vikings' 23rd overall pick in April.

"We are aware of last night's traffic incident involving Jordan Addison and are gathering additional information," the team said in a statement via ESPN.

Addison was pulled over by State Highway Patrol at 3:07 a.m. on Thursday morning, driving his Lamborghini Urus on I-94 in St. Paul. He was going 140 mph in a 55 mph zone headed eastbound, 85 mph over the speed limit.

He was not arrested and the investigation remains open.

Addison signed his rookie deal in May, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, a four-year deal worth $13.73 million and a fifth-year option.

He became a top prospect through three strong seasons between USC and Pittsburgh between 2020 and 2022. In his single season in Southern California, Addison recorded 59 receptions for 875 yards and eight touchdowns over 11 games. Before that, he played two seasons for the Panthers. He had a breakout year in 2021 when he recorded 100 catches for 1,593 yards and 17 touchdowns, earning All-American honors and the Fred Biletnikoff Award.

Anticipated to compete for a starting role in Minnesota, Addison missed most of OTAs and mandatory minicamp this offseason with with an unspecified injury.

“We’re being overly cautious with him right now,” head coach Kevin O'Connell said in May. “Something that popped up toward the end of rookie minicamp. Nothing serious at all. Kind of a day-to-day thing that we’re working through.”

Vikings rookies are expected to report to training camp Sunday.

This story will be updated with more information.