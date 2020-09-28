Report: Victor Oladipo 'looking to move on' from Indiana Pacers

DMV's Victor Oladipo reportedly wants out of Indiana originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Victor Oladipo is reportedly "looking to move on" from the Indiana Pacers, according to The Athletic's Jared Weiss.

Weiss was looking for possible trade partners for the Boston Celtics and Gordon Hayward, who starred at Butler and has a home in Indiana, appears to be expendable by the Eastern Conference finalists.

For Oladipo, Indiana is where he's spent some of his most productive seasons in the NBA following an exceptional college career for the Hoosiers. The Silver Spring, Maryland native was named an NBA All Star twice with the Pacers and won the 2017-2018 Most Improved Player Award while averaging a career-high 23.1 points per game in his first season there. Indiana traded Paul George to Oklahoma City for Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis, but is now amidst a potential organizational change-up.

After failing to win a playoff series since 2014 with another quick first-round exit in the Orlando bubble, the Pacers are between head coaches after firing Nate McMillan after four seasons. When asked about Oladipo's situation with the team with just a year remaining on his contract, Indiana President of Basketball Operations Kevin Pritchard said on Aug. 31 that the Pacers are in no rush and are comfortable letting the negotiations run until after next season.

Oladipo missed about a full year of action due to a quadriceps injury before playing 19 games this season.

While Indiana figures out who will be its next head coach, the organization also has the possibility of Myles Turner being "in the same boat" as Oladipo. The Wizards have just over $37 million in cap space for next season pending any negotiations between the league and NBA Players Association due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Washington could look for potential trades to acquire Turner, who's on a $18 million per year deal through 2023. It's a clear weakness in Washington's current roster makeup: a rim-running big man who can also shoot.

Oladipo, now in the final year of his four-year, $85 million deal, has another season to ready himself for a free-agent market that will be headlined by Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo. With John Wall coming back from injury this season and the franchise ready to build around Bradley Beal, it's unlikely the Wizards would move for Oladipo. But if Turner was available, could Washington entice the Pacers in a trade involving draft picks? The Pacers are without a 2020 first-round pick and don't select until late in the second round.

What direction Indiana decides to move in this offseason remains to be seen, but the Wizards should remain ready to pounce if any of the Pacers' established players become available at a reasonable price.