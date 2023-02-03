Report: Vic Fangio to join Miami Dolphins as defensive coordinator

Report: Ex-Bear to join Dolphins as defensive coordinator originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Vic Fangio, the former Chicago Bears defensive coordinator from 2015-18, is reportedly joining the Miami Dolphins to become their defensive coordinator, according to Adam Schefter.

Fangio, one of the great modern defensive minds, served on John Fox's staff for three seasons and spent one year under Matt Nagy in 2018.

After inhaling a defense that ranked second-to-last in opponent points per game in 2014, he made them the league's best defense by the end of his tenure. The Bears progressed from 31st, to 20th, 23rd, 8th and 1st in defense through Fangio's tenure.

In 2018, the Bears recorded the league's most turnovers (36) and interceptions (27), helping the team to a 12-4 record and a playoff berth.

After the season, Fangio earned the AP award for Assistant Coach of the Year for his efforts with the Bears' defense. The ensuing offseason, he took on his first head coaching job with the Denver Broncos.

He spent three seasons with the Broncos, recording an underwhelming 19-30 head coaching record. Nearly a year ago, the Broncos parted ways with Fangio, who then announced he wouldn't coach this season; although, he did serve as a defensive consultant with the Eagles.

Now, technically one season out of coaching, he will overtake a Dolphins defense that finished as the ninth-worst defense last season, despite barely missing an AFC playoff spot. They allowed the 19th most yards per game and 28th most passing yards per game.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.