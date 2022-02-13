Report: Vic Fangio is expected to sit out this season
The Broncos fired Vic Fangio on Jan. 9. He interviewed for the Jaguars’ head coaching job that went to Doug Pederson.
He also had multiple offers to become a defensive coordinator for the 2022 season.
But Fangio has decided against taking a defensive coordinator job for this season, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Fangio likely takes this season off before returning in 2023.
Fangio, 63, went 19-30 in his three seasons coaching the Broncos.
He was more successful as a defensive coordinator in stints with the Panthers (1995-98), Colts (1999-2001), Texans (2002-05), 49ers (2011-14) and Bears (2015-18).
Nine times Fangio’s defenses have finished in the top 10 in points allowed and in total yards allowed.
