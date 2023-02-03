Report: Vic Fangio’s deal with Dolphins is for 3 years, more than $4.5M per year

Vic Fangio is one of the top defensive coaches anywhere in the NFL and the Miami Dolphins are going to pay him as such. Fangio, who will officially join the Dolphins after the Super Bowl, got a three-year deal from Miami that will pay him more than $4.5 million per year.

That’s according to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated.

Sources: The Dolphins are doing a three-year deal with Vic Fangio that'll pay their new defensive coordinator more than $4.5 million per. Was always going to be competitive luring Fangio, and Miami was willing to compete. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) February 3, 2023

Fangio, 64, is currently a defensive consultant for the Eagles after spending three years as the Broncos’ head coach. Prior to that, he was a defensive coordinator with the 49ers (2011-2014) and Bears (2015-2018).

In 22 years as a defensive coordinator and head coach, his teams have ranked in the top 10 in points allowed 10 times. In 2021, his last year as the Broncos’ head coach, Denver ranked eighth in yards allowed and third in scoring defense.

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire