Pass rusher Vic Beasley is visiting the Raiders, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

The Titans cut Beasley on Nov. 4. He signed a one-year, $9.5 million contract with Tennessee in the offseason.

In five games with the Titans, Beasley had no sacks and four tackles. He played 38 snaps against Cincinnati with no tackles in his final game with the Titans before they waived him.

Beasley made eight sacks for the Falcons last season and has 37.5 for his career.

His 15.5 sacks and six forced fumbles in 2016 surely are intriguing, but questions were raised about his commitment to football after he reported to training camp late.

The Raiders are Beasley’s first visit since his release.

Report: Vic Beasley visiting Raiders originally appeared on Pro Football Talk