Report: Veteran WR Dez Bryant to sign with Ravens practice squad

Dez Bryant is back in professional football.

The former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver is reportedly signing with the Baltimore Ravens practice squad, landing with an NFL team for the first time since 2018.

Source: The #Ravens are signing WR Dez Bryant to the practice squad. Officially back. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 27, 2020

The Ravens haven’t confirmed the signing yet, but Bryant took to social media to share his joy with the world.

My emotions running high right now... I’m thankful...I can’t stop crying 😂 — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) October 27, 2020

Long road back

Bryant, who hasn’t appeared in an NFL game since 2017, hadn’t planned to spent two entire seasons away from football. The former Pro Bowl and All-Pro receiver had been ready to catch on with a new team when the Cowboys released him in April 2018 following an eight-year stint. He didn’t find one until nine weeks into the 2018 season when he signed a one-year deal with the New Orleans Saints.

Just two days after he signed with the Saints, Bryant tore his Achilles during practice. He spent the next nine months rehabbing, announcing in August 2019 that he was targeting October for his NFL comeback. No offers came so he was forced to put his comeback on hold — until now.

Bryant, a Cowboys legend, first worked out for the Ravens in August. They reportedly weren’t impressed with his conditioning and didn’t make him an offer, but two months has obviously changed things. Now Bryant is just a few hurdles away from making his NFL comeback a reality.

After two full seasons away from the NFL, Dez Bryant is signing with the Ravens practice squad. (Rodger Mallison/Fort Worth Star-Telegram/Tribune News Service via Getty Images) More

