Report: Vernon Davis in concussion protocol

Washington tight end Vernon Davis played the entire game Sunday without any announcement of an injury, but he has apparently been diagnosed with a brain injury since the game.

Davis is in the NFL concussion protocol, according to TheAthletic.com.

That would mean Washington’s top two tight ends are out with concussions, as Jordan Reed has been out all season following a concussion in the preseason.

The 35-year-old Davis also missed the last two games of last season with a concussion.