Report: Vanderbilt to hire NMSU offensive coordinator

Dec. 19—For the first time in the Jerry Kill era, New Mexico State is set to deal with a major staffing change.

Per a report from ESPN's Pete Thamel, NMSU assistant head coach and offensive coordinator Tim Beck is poised to become Vanderbilt's offensive coordinator.

KTSM-9 News and 24/7 Sports have separately corroborated Thamel's report, initially released after the Aggies lost 37-10 in the Isleta New Mexico Bowl on Saturday night. Neither NMSU (10-5) or Vanderbilt have issued statements regarding the hire.

Thamel also reported that NMSU defensive backs coach Cliff Odom is expected to be hired as Mississippi State's special teams coordinator.

Over two seasons in Las Cruces, Beck, 59, played a pivotal role in NMSU's recent run of unprecedented success. Inheriting a unit that ranked 89th in the country in total offense, the former Pittsburg State head coach led an offense that averaged 27.5 points and 412.4 total yards per game.

NMSU particularly thrived on the ground under Beck's tutelage, rushing for 198.7 yards per game — the 14th best mark in the country. Quarterback Diego Pavia, the team's leading passer and rusher, was named Conference USA Offensive Player of the Year in light of his efforts within Beck's system.

A native of Ness City, Kansas, Beck played two seasons at Pittsburg State as a defensive back before embarking on a 32-year stint coaching the Gorillas. He served for 22 seasons as Pittsburg State's offensive coordinator before being named head coach in 2010, eventually leading the Gorillas to their fourth Division II national title in his second season at the helm.

Despite an 82-35 career record atn Pittsburg, Beck was fired after the Gorillas completed a 6-5 season in 2019 — the Division II powerhouse's fifth straight season without reaching double-digit wins. He sat out the 2020 season and joined TCU's staff as an offensive analyst, reconnecting with Kill, who'd been his defensive coordinator as a player.

Upon Kill's hiring as NMSU's head coach in 2021, he brought Beck on his inaugural staff as the Aggies' offensive coordinator.