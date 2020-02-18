Canucks acquire Tyler Toffoli from Kings for Tim Schaller, 2nd-round pick, prospect

The Vancouver Canucks have added to their offensive firepower. (Photo by Jonathan Kozub/NHLI via Getty Images)

The Vancouver Canucks have acquired forward Tyler Toffoli from the Los Angeles Kings for forward Tim Schaller, prospect Tyler Madden and a 2020 second-round pick.

The 27-year-old forward has dropped off from his top potential, but has become a steady force in the Kings’ offence. He has positively impacted his teammates while on the ice and Vancouver could use more depth up front.

Toffoli is a pending unrestricted free agent, with his three-year, $13.8-million contract expiring after this season and can be seen as a pure rental for the postseason-thirsty Canucks.

With Elias Pettersson, Brock Boeser and Quinn Hughes intact, Vancouver wants to go for the playoffs now and this move made those intentions clear.

The Canucks have been left on the outside of the postseason for four consecutive years and have not won a playoff round since their 2011 run to the Stanley Cup Final. This drought might come to an end with Vancouver currently sitting in a playoff spot.

Adding a pure rental like Toffoli should solidify Vancouver’s top-6. With Pettersson and Bo Horvat centring the top two lines, it’s not far fetched to imagine the new Canuck slotting on one of their wings.

Tim Schaller is the lone player currently in the NHL heading to Los Angeles in this deal. The 29-year-old was signed as a depth option for the Canucks in 2018 and has one year remaining on his deal.

Schaller has just six points to his name through 51 games this season.

The one key return for the Kings — other than the mystery box of a second-round pick — is forward prospect Tyler Madden.

Before suffering a season-halting injury, Madden was lighting the NCAA on fire for Northeastern University. The 20-year-old has 19 goals and 37 points through just 27 games with the Huskies.

Selected in the third round of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft, Madden has soared up prospect rankings and is considered to have a substantial ceiling.

All in all, the Canucks are treating their success this season as their window for success opening and want to add some offence before the trade deadline passes.

Trading away the potential of Madden could hurt the team in the future, but with Pettersson, Hughes, Boeser, Horvat, but with the Pacific Divison open for the taking, the Canucks are looking to make their move now.

