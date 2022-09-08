Report: Van Jefferson expected to miss more than 1 game with knee injury

The Los Angeles Rams will host the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night to kick off the 2022 season and Van Jefferson has already been ruled out. While it’s been known that Jefferson will miss the season opener, Josina Anderson of CBS Sports is reporting that he’ll be sidelined for multiple weeks.

I'm told #Rams WR Van Jefferson (knee) is likely to miss more than one game, per league source. Jefferson is OUT for the NFL opener tonight in LA featuring the #Rams and the #Bills. — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) September 8, 2022

Near the beginning of August, Jefferson underwent knee surgery to help with an injury he suffered early in training camp. The third-year wideout was given a timetable of multiple weeks to return and the Rams wouldn’t rule him out for Week 1.

But with Jefferson having two knee surgeries this offseason, Los Angeles is likely taking a cautious approach with the former second-round pick. Jefferson is expected to be the No. 3 wide receiver on the Rams this season, putting him behind Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson on the depth chart.

In Thursday’s season opener versus the Bills, the Rams are expected to deploy multiple players to fill in for Jefferson. Considering that, fans should expect more of Ben Skowronek and Tutu Atwell with the Rams running 11 personnel at a league-high rate in 2021.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire