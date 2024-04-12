Report: Utah’s Wilguens Jr. Exacte enters transfer portal

Utah's Wilguens Jr. Exacte (35) drives the baseline against Arizona State's Frankie Collins (10) during game, Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, in Tempe, Ariz. | AP

The University of Utah has reportedly seen its second player enter the NCAA transfer portal during the spring transfer window.

Guard Wilguens Jr. Exacte has entered the portal, according to Rivals.

Utah sophomore forward Wilguens Exacte Jr. of Canada has entered the transfer portal. In 2022-23, he averaged 3.6 points and 1.3 rebounds per game.https://t.co/MCv5STnI1u — NCAA Transfer Portal (@RivalsPortal) April 12, 2024

The 6-foot-6 Exacte redshirted this past season due to injury.

As a true freshman during the 2022-23 season, Exacte averaged 3.6 points and 1.3 rebounds per game. He shot 33% from the field and 33.9% from 3-point range.

Exacte also earned two starts while playing in 32 games as a freshman.

Exacte was expected to play a significant role in the rotation for Utah during the 2023-24 season before injuries sidelined him for the year.

Exacte joins fellow guard Rollie Worster in the transfer portal. The Utes have been the beneficiary of the portal, as Rice forward Keanu Dawes committed to Utah following his freshman season.

That leaves Utah with four open scholarships to fill for next year.