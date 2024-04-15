Report: Utah State quarterback McCae Hillstead plans to enter transfer portal

Utah State quarterback McCae Hillstead (10) looks downfield against Georgia State late in the second half of the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023, in Boise, Idaho. Georgia State won 45-22. (AP Photo/Steve Conner) | Steve Conner, Associated Press

A crowded Utah State quarterback room could see one player enter the NCAA transfer portal, according to one report.

McCae Hillstead, who earned extensive playing time as a true freshman, plans to enter the portal when it opens this week, 247 Sports’ Blair Angulo reported Sunday.

The college football spring transfer window opens Tuesday and runs through April 30.

Hillstead, a Skyridge High product, started four of the eight games he played in during the 2023 season.

He completed 59.5% of his passes for 1,062 yards, 11 touchdowns and eight interceptions, while also rushing for 36 yards.

Hillstead broke the freshman program record with 399 passing yards in a late September game against James Madison.

He missed six games due to injury during the season but entered the team’s bowl game and completed 7 of 11 passes for 57 yards and a touchdown.

This offseason, the Aggies added a pair of quarterback transfers in Spencer Petras from Iowa and Bryson Barnes from Utah, to go along with grad student Cooper Legas, who started 15 games over the past two seasons.

All four quarterbacks competed in the Aggies’ scrimmage last Thursday. Petras led the group, completing 16 of 20 passes for 145 yards and two touchdowns, according to the school.

Hillstead has the most eligibility of the four quarterbacks, with three years of eligibility remaining.

Petras and Legas each have one year left, while Barnes, who started 10 games at Utah over three seasons, has two years of eligibility remaining.

Utah State will wrap up spring camp with its annual Blue & White Spring Showcase on Saturday at 1 p.m. MDT at Maverik Stadium.