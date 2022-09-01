Report: Utah Jazz trading NBA All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell to Cleveland Cavaliers

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH - APRIL 28: Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Utah Jazz in action during the second half of Game 6 of the Western Conference First Round Playoffs against the Dallas Mavericks at Vivint Smart Home Arena on April 28, 2022 in Salt Lake City, Utah. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

The Utah Jazz have completed the demolition stage of their rebuild.

Two months to the day after dealing All-NBA center Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Jazz will trade All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers, according to multiple reports.

