Report: USFL MVP Alex McGough to work out for Packers

Quarterback Alex McGough is trying to parley his success in the USFL into a return to the NFL.

Aaron Wilson of KPRC reports that McGough is working out for the Packers on Tuesday. McGough was named the MVP of the USFL after throwing for 2,104 yards and 20 touchdowns while piloting Birmingham to its second straight USFL title.

McGough began his professional career as a 2018 seventh-round pick of the Seahawks. He also spent time with the Jaguars and Texans, but has not seen any regular season action in the NFL.

Jordan Love is on top of the quarterback depth chart in Green Bay. The Packers also have fifth-round pick Sean Clifford and Danny Etling on their depth chart.