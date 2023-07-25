Report: USC's Bronny James stable, out of ICU after cardiac arrest during workout

Callie Lawson-Freeman
Contributing writer
·1 min read
43
HOUSTON, TX - MARCH 28: Bronny James #6 of McDonald&#39;s All American Boys West is seen before the McDonalds All American Basketball Games at Toyota Center on March 28, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)
Bronny James is reportedly in stable condition after having a heart attack. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Bronny James, the son of LeBron James, was rushed to the hospital after having a medical emergency during a basketball workout at USC's Galen Center on Monday. The 18-year-old suffered a cardiac arrest, according to a report from TMZ.

The incident occurred Monday morning, with a 911 call reportedly being made around 9:30 a.m. PT. James was reportedly unconscious upon ambulance arrival but is now in stable condition and no longer in the ICU, according to a statement issued to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

"We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information," the statement said. "LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes."

This story will be updated.

Recommended Stories