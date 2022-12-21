Report: USC WR Jordan Addison (ankle) won’t play in Cotton Bowl

#USC star WR Jordan Addison planned to play in the Cotton Bowl, but had a minor setback with his ankle after the Pac 12 championship. The injury is not serious, but he wouldn’t have been full speed in the bowl game. So, he won’t play and is expected to declare for the NFL Draft. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 21, 2022

One of the top pass-catchers in college football won’t be able to play in his bowl game after all.

USC wide receiver Jordan Addison was planning to play in this year’s Cotton Bowl, but a setback with his ankle injury will force him to miss it, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Widely regarded as one of this year’s best wide receiver prospects, Addison is expected to declare early for the 2023 NFL draft, and should be a first-round pick.

