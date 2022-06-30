Report: USC and UCLA to make move to Big Ten

Multiple sources have confirmed reports that USC and UCLA are leaving the Pac-12 conference for the Big 10.

Spoke to a few sources who called USC and UCLA's move to the Big Ten a formality, with a press conference expected in next 24 hours. Perhaps as soon as tonight. This is essentially done. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) June 30, 2022

The move comes just one year after Texas and Oklahoma announced a move from the Big 12 to the SEC, beginning in 2025.

Reports say that this next shift of collegiate athletics will take place as soon as 2024 with official announcements on the way.

USC & UCLA are expected to join Big Ten as early as 2024 season sources told @ActionNetworkHQ. 1st reported by @wilnerhotline. “It’s not official yet but I’d put it at 90 percent,” industry source said. Both Pac-12 schools initially approached Big Ten about joining, source said — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) June 30, 2022

This move essentially creates ‘Mega-conferences’. The SEC and Big Ten have taken the nation’s best programs in the last calendar year while the ACC, Big 12 and Pac 12 are sitting on the sidelines.

What does this mean for the future of collegiate athletics in terms of scheduling, postseason and recruiting?

Much like how NIL (name, image and likeness) has thrown a shadow of doubt over the traditions of college athletics, we just don’t know how these major moves will impact the game moving forward.