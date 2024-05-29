REPORT: USC tried to back out of LSU college football season opener

This is not going to be a fun topic to discuss at USC over the next several days. Matt Hayes of Saturday Down South cites multiple sources as saying the USC Trojans tried to get out of their 2024 Week 1 college football game against the LSU Tigers in Las Vegas.

Here’s one small excerpt from the piece:

Another source said “more than 10 games” on various schedules had to be moved to accommodate the game, and that there was significant “logistical legwork” to make it happen. USC and LSU will each earn $5 million from the Las Vegas Bowl for the game, which was scheduled in August of 2021 — 4 months before USC hired Riley to replace Clay Helton. USC has an unusually difficult schedule in its first season in the Big Ten, but the administration was trying to get out of the game before the Big Ten announced the 2024 schedule.

We will discuss this story today and in the coming days at Trojans Wire. I’m sure rational heads will prevail and not jump to any far-reaching conclusions about Lincoln Riley. (Chuckle, chuckle.)

