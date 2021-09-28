Report: USC has interest in Anthony Lynn

USC has an opening after firing Clay Helton earlier this month. Eric Bieniemy’s name has come up as a potential candidate for the job.

Add Anthony Lynn’s name to the list, too.

Jim Trotter of NFL Media reports that USC boosters have reached out to the Lions offensive coordinator to gauge his interest. Trotter adds that Lynn would have interest in the job.

USC athletic director Mike Bohn has not had contact with Lynn yet.

Lynn, 52, spent four seasons as head coach of the Chargers before they fired him in January. He went 33-31 with one playoff appearance.

He joined Dan Campbell’s staff in Detroit during the offseason.

