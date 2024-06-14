Report: USC guard Bronny James completed predraft workout with Lakers

Former USC guard Bronny James reportedly completed his predraft workout with the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday, according to Dan Woike of the LA Times.

The visit with the Lakers is the second known workout for James ahead of the 2024 NBA draft on June 26-27. He worked out with the Phoenix Suns on June 6 and also competed in the draft combine last month in Chicago, Illinois.

James opened the predraft process with planned workouts with only the Lakers and Suns. He and his agent, Rich Paul, were said to be selective with his workouts and may now look to add more stops to his itinerary following his visit in Los Angeles.

The Lakers have the 17th and 55th picks in the draft and are expected to target James with their selection in the second round. The Suns have the 22nd pick, though are not currently considered a potential destination for James at that spot.

James, the eldest son of LeBron James, averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists on 36.6% shooting from the field in 25 games with the Trojans. He scored in double figures three times, including a season-high 15 points and three assists on Dec. 30.

