REPORT: USC’s Andrew Vorhees might have torn his ACL in combine workout

This is both sad and inspiring. On one hand, USC offensive lineman Andrew Vorhees likely lost a good amount of up-front money and a lot of spots on the NFL draft board. On the other hand, NFL teams got to see just how tough and resilient the Trojan truly is.

Word came down on Sunday that Andrew Vorhees suffered an injury at the NFL scouting combine. More details emerged Monday morning, with NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reporting that Vorhees might have suffered a torn ACL. Yet, attached to that report is another report that Vorhees carried on with workouts. He reportedly bench pressed with one leg on the ground.

Whoa. That is going to catch the attention of NFL teams. We might be looking at a scenario where an NFL team is willing to take a chance on Vorhees in the middle rounds, trusting that he will be able to make a full recovery and be available to play in 2024 and beyond as a quality offensive lineman.

Lincoln Riley knows just how much Vorhees mattered to the 2022 USC football team. He knows how much of a warrior Vorhees was for the Trojans. Riley went to Twitter and publicly tweeted his praise for Vorhees and his toughness, which embody the “Fight On!” mentality.

We will see how much Vorhees’ toughness in the midst of adversity will salvage his NFL draft position and his ability to make a decent amount of money as a professional.

USC OL Andrew Vorhees, a top-100 prospect in the 2023 NFL Draft, is feared to have suffered a torn ACL during drills at the combine Sunday, per source. Somehow, Vorhees still did the bench press this morning – and pumped out 38 reps of 225 pounds with one leg on the ground. 😳 pic.twitter.com/I9V414HOpv — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 6, 2023

Complete warrior…played hurt the entire 2nd half of the season when most would have shut it down…whatever team drafts him will be getting an absolute dude in the trenches-@Andrew_Vorhees https://t.co/RFau3RFUmR — Lincoln Riley (@LincolnRiley) March 6, 2023

More 1932 Rose Bowl!

Former Tulane coach Bernie Bierman could be the greatest CFB coach no one knows about

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire