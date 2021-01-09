Report: Urban Meyer putting together coaching staff after meeting with Jaguars owner Shad Khan

The Jacksonville Jaguars may have convinced Urban Meyer to come out of retirement. Meyer reportedly met with Jaguars owner Shad Khan on Friday, and is putting together a coaching staff in case he takes the job, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

It’s not the first time Khan and Meyer have talked. The men have reportedly had “regular communication,” according to Schefter.

The Jaguars are looking for a new coach after firing Doug Marrone on Monday. The team has the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft after going 1-15 this season.

Meyer, 56, hasn’t coached since 2018. He retired for health reasons after leading Ohio State to a 12-1 record that year. Prior to taking the Ohio State job, Meyer led the Florida Gators for six seasons. He won two national championships with Florida, and one with Ohio State. Meyer has never coached in the NFL.

Who would Urban Meyer take with the No. 1 overall pick?

The Jaguars’ possession of the No. 1 pick in the draft could be what entices Meyer to come out of retirement. It has been assumed for months that Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence would be selected with that pick. Lawrence is considered an elite talent, and the consensus best player in the draft.

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields is also expected to be selected early in the NFL draft. While Meyer has a strong connection with Ohio State, he did not coach Fields, who started his college career at Georgia. After one year with Georgia, Fields transferred to Ohio State. He joined the team in 2019, a year after Meyer retired.

