Report: Urban Meyer has no interest in returning to college

Urban Meyer won’t be going back to South Bend.

According to ESPN.com, the Jaguars coach “has no interest in taking another head-coaching job in college and remains committed to rebuilding the Jaguars.”

It’s entirely possible Meyer has no interest in taking another head-coaching job in college because no college job has interest in Meyer. Whether it was USC or LSU or Oklahoma or now Notre Dame, his name has not surfaced as a viable candidate at any of those places. So it’s easy for him to say he’s not interested in taking a college coaching job.

Also, it’s smart. He creates the impression that there would be demand for his services, if he wanted to leave for a college job. Even if there wouldn’t be.

