The civil lawsuit filed against Antonio Brown last week likely will rope in another NFL player.

That lawsuit mentioned an unnamed football player who was present during one of the instances when Brown's former trainer, Britney Taylor, claims Brown assaulted her.

According to ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio, that unnamed player is Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown, who is Brown's cousin.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Marquise Brown isn't accused of any crime. But as Taylor meets with the NFL on Monday to discuss her accusations against Antonio Brown -- which include three separate incidents of rape and sexual assault in 2017 and 2018 -- it's likely the NFL also will interview Marquise to hear his description of the events.

As Florio points out, there's a good chance Marquise will corroborate his cousin's side of the story, and the NFL will have to decide what merit to place in his answers.

That said, interviews with Taylor and Marquise Brown could help the league expedite its investigation into Antonio Brown, who played for the Patriots on Sunday as his legal status remains in limbo.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

Report: Unnamed player in Antonio Brown lawsuit revealed as Ravens WR originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston