Report: UNM 'targeting' Bronco Mendenhall as next head football coach. Here's what we know.

Dec. 5—Per a report from ESPN's Pete Thamel, New Mexico is targeting Bronco Mendenhall to be their next head coach.

Mendenhall, 57, compiled a 135-81 record over 17 seasons as a head coach at BYU and Virginia. The Alpine, Utah native and Oregon State graduate also served as UNM's defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach under former head coach Rocky Long from 1998-2001 before taking the same role at BYU.

Mendenhall had previously been linked to the job in a report by The Athletic's Chris Vannini, who wrote that Mendenhall, Long and former Utah State head coach Matt Wells were "finalists" for the UNM vacancy according to industry sources.

UNM Athletic Director Eddie Nuñez did not respond when reached by the Journal for comment. Mendenhall would presumably replace former head coach Danny Gonzales, who was fired Nov. 25 after a 4-8 season.

Gonzales was paid $700,000 in 2023. With new Nevada head coach Jeff Choate set to make up to $1.05 million a year, Gonzales' pay rate would've ranked second-to-last among the 12 Mountain West coaches.

Mendenhall abruptly resigned from Virginia in 2021 and has been out of coaching since. Thamel's report and previous work by ESPN's David Hale indicated Mendenhall — BYU's second-winningest coach — might be interested in taking on another rebuild. UNM, which hasn't had a winning season since 2016 and has historically struggled, fits that bill.

"He's always been someone who wants to take a challenge and excel at it," a source told Thamel. "He's a great person and always done it the right way. In the industry, people see him as someone with high character and high integrity."

A defensive back at Oregon State from 1986-87, Mendenhall started his coaching career as a graduate assistant with the Beavers and worked his way up as a position coach or coordinator at Snow College (Utah), Northern Arizona and Louisiana Tech. He was hired as Long's defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach at UNM in 1998, notably coaching Brian Urlacher before Mendenhall returned to Utah with BYU in 2003.

After two seasons as the Cougars' defensive coordinator, Mendenhall was named BYU's next head coach following Gary Crowton's resignation in 2004.

He led the Cougars to a 6-6 record in his first season in 2005 before ripping off back-to-back Mountain West titles — and 19 straight conference wins — in 2006 and 2007.

Mendenhall notched three more double-digit win seasons at BYU but hinted in 2011 that he might not finish his career with the Cougars. His decision to part ways with BYU in 2015 predated his surprise appointment as Virginia's head coach in December of that year.

After a 2-10 first season, Mendenhall led the Cavaliers to three straight bowl games, including a 38-26 loss to Florida in the Orange Bowl on Dec. 30, 2019. A 5-5 COVID-19 season followed in 2020 before he coached Virginia to another 6-6 finish in 2021, announcing his decision to resign on Dec. 2, 2021.

"I don't know what's next, Mendenhall said in a press conference at the time. "But if I didn't think the decision was necessary to add more value, then I wouldn't have done it. So this isn't to break and pause and then become irrelevant.

"This is actually to break and pause to then become hopefully more impactful and helping and developing and teaching and serving others. So I'm excited about that. What is it going to look like? I don't know. There's no remorse. There's emotion."