Report: University of Oregon targeting Steelers OL coach Adrian Klemm

According to ESPN reporter Adam Rittenberg, the University of Oregon is looking to poach Pittsburgh Steelers offensive line coach Adrian Klemm to take the same position with the Ducks. Dan Lanning is taking over as the head coach in Oregon and is working on building his staff.

Klemm took over the duties as offensive line coach this season after being an assistant in Pittsburgh for the previous two seasons.

I’m not sure why Klemm would be at all interested in returning to coaching college football. The Steelers are the most loyal and stable franchises in the league and he has the confidence of head coach Mike Tomlin to rebuild this offensive line with all these young players. Taking the job at Oregon, unless some sort of assistant head coaching position went along with it.

Sources: #Oregon is targeting #Steelers offensive line coach Adrian Klemm for the same role under new coach Dan Lanning. The Steelers still have at least 3 games left, so no deal is set yet. Klemm has been with Steelers since 2019. He last coached in college with #UCLA in 2016. — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) December 22, 2021

