Report: United to pay $127 million for Icardi

Manchester United appear to be lining up some big transfers for January after their slow start to the current Premier League season.

At this point, what’s another $127 million on a player, right Ed Woodward?

Jose Mourinho was angry after not adding at least one new center back over the summer, but a report in AS states that United are ready to pay the $127 million release clause for Inter Milan’s star striker and captain Mauro Icardi.

The Argentine striker, 25, has supreme pedigree and his clinical finishing for Inter has them back in the UEFA Champions League this season. He has scored

With Romelu Lukaku, Alexis Sanchez and Marcus Rashford the strikers in his current squad, you’d say that United are pretty well stocked in that area.

Ahead of United’s trip to Watford on Saturday (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com), Mourinho vehemently denied accusations from many media outlets that he is underusing Rashford and his undoubted talent.

The English youngster often starts out wide for United with Lukaku through the middle and Sanchez on the other wing or just off the central striker.

How would Icardi enhance United’s attack? He’s a natural poacher who scored 29 times in Serie A last season and it may sound simplistic, but having him feed off Lukaku could work very well.

Lukaku’s goal haul for United is impressive with three goals so far, but you have to say he could have had double that amount already. Lukaku’s runs and hold-up play has improved over the past few season, but isn’t the most clinical striker.

Icardi is right up there with the best finishers in Europe with 100 goals in 160 Serie A games for Inter.

It will be intriguing to see if United try and trigger this release clause in January and, more importantly, if Icardi indicates any willingness about heading to Old Trafford to play for Mourinho.

Plenty of rumors over the summer suggested that players lined up for moves to United didn’t want to play for Mourinho despite his history of success.

If United can sign Icardi, then you’d think they would close the 19-point gap to Man City from last season. They’d also create an unhealthy logjam among their forwards.