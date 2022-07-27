REPORT: UNC is NOT a school Big Ten is currently pursuing

The college football expansion talks have cooled off a bit following USC and UCLA bolting for the Big Ten. But with conference media days taking place this month, those talks are picking up a bit.

The Big Ten was the latest conference to hold its media days this week in Indianapolis and a big topic was the potential of adding more schools to the conference. Commissioner Kevin Warren admitted he was open to expansion in the future but did not discuss specific details.

Shortly after those comments were made, Brett McMurphy of Action Network reported that the Big Ten was looking into some schools and UNC reportedly is not one of them:

The schools being considered by the Big Ten, sources told Action Network, are Notre Dame, Oregon, Washington, Stanford, Cal, Miami and Florida State. Warren would not comment on specific schools as potential members.

UNC has been mentioned in rumors about potentially being pursued by another conference and one report even went as far as calling them one of the biggest brands out there.

But if McMurphy’s report is correct, it doesn’t sound like UNC is in their plans for now. Things do change and there is always the SEC or even a potential merge between the ACC and Pac-12.

Either way, talks will continue as the season inches closer.

