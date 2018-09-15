Report: MLB looking into umpire's bizarre interference in Mets celebration

Veteran umpire Tom Hallion has some explaining to do after seemingly attempting to block the New York Mets walk-off celebration on Thursday.

According to the New York Post, Major League Baseball officials are expected to question the veteran umpire for what writer Mike Puma termed an “apparent attempt to show up Todd Frazier” after Frazier launched the game-winning home run in Game 1 of a doubleheader against the Miami Marlins.

Face to face with Todd Frazier

The Mets obviously haven’t had much to celebrate in 2018. They were quick to surround the plate though to share in Frazier’s moment as he rounded the bases following one of the team’s most thrilling home runs of the season.

In the middle of it all was Hallion. The umpire stubbornly stood his ground above home plate as Mets players surrounded him. Then he basically went face to face with Frazier as he touched home with the winning run.

The incident was quite bizarre, and it’s obviously caught the attention of MLB officials.

Past incident with Mets

According to the New York Post report, MLB is mainly concerned with optics of the situation. Especially considering Hallion’s recent history with the Mets.

Hallion was the umpire in a wild video clip that went viral in June. The video captured audio of a candid confrontation with former Mets manager Terry Collins during the 2016 season. During the conversation, Hallion said “our ass is in the jackpot” after ejecting Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard following a brushback pitch on Chase Utley. The pitch was in retaliation for Utley breaking Ruben Tejada’s leg on a takeout slide during the 2015 NLDS.

That video has since been scrubbed from the record by MLB. But it clearly hasn’t been scrubbed from the league’s memory.

Umpire’s revenge?

While there didn’t appear to be any new discord between Hallion and the Mets, some are speculating Hallion was making a statement after Frazier’s admitted ball switch trick in Los Angeles.

During a game last week, Frazier fell into the stands trying to make a catch at Dodger Stadium. Frazier never actually caught the ball, but managed to trick the umpires by grabbing a rubber ball that happened to belong to a young fan nearby.

We can’t imagine the umpires were thrilled with how that situation played out. Frazier’s also made his share of negative comments about umpires this season. Some of those comments caught the attention of commissioner Rob Manfred back in May.

Regardless of the motivation behind Hallion’s stand, Frazier was content to downplay it.

“I’m not looking too far into it, but at first I was just befuddled. Things happen. Only to me,” Frazier said following Thursday’s doubleheader. “Maybe it was bad timing. Tom is a good guy, I’ve known him well over the years. He’s a good umpire. Maybe it’s a silly mistake. I’m not looking to get him fined.”

This is one strange situation. Though one that’s perfectly fitting of another strange Mets season.

