Report: UGA football sets pro day date

The Georgia Bulldogs are reportedly scheduled to host their annual pro day on March 15. Georgia has over a dozen players hoping to be selected in the 2023 NFL draft.

Georgia football is coming off a record breaking 2022 NFL draft. The Bulldogs have 12 players invited to the NFL combine, which is held ahead of Georgia’s pro day.

Last year, some players, like defensive back Derion Kendrick elected to run the 40-yard dash at Georgia’s pro day, but not at the NFL combine. That trend is likely to continue this year.

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and other NFL coaches and scouts watched football drills during Georgia’s Pro Day on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Georgia offensive lineman Warren Ericson did not receive an invitation to the NFL combine, so Georgia’s pro day will be huge for him. Ericson has good size and positional versatility.

Kirby Smart mentioned that Georgia had 122 NFL personnel (a school record) on hand for 2022’s pro day in Athens. Can Georgia top this number in 2023?

Numerous members of NFL front offices could be tied up on March 15, which is the start of NFL free agency.

ESPN’s Field Yates reported the date of Georgia’s pro day via Twitter:

Georgia’s Pro Day has been set for Wednesday, March 15th, the first official day of NFL Free Agency. While some members of front office will be working through adding veterans, many will be on hand to see DT Jalen Carter – perhaps the best player in the draft – and others. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) February 8, 2023

