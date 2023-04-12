Report: UGA football DL Jalen Carter visiting with the Las Vegas Raiders

Georgia Bulldogs defensive tackle Jalen Carter is visiting the Las Vegas Raiders on April 12. Carter, who just visited the Seattle Seahawks, has been busy throughout the predraft process.

Carter’s visit to Las Vegas comes as a bit of a surprise. The Raiders reportedly took him off their draft board due to concerns over Carter’s off the field behavior.

Las Vegas has had multiple recent high draft picks get in trouble with the law. The Raiders, per The Athletic’s Vic Tafur, are concerned that Carter could have a legal incident similar to former Las Vegas receiver Henry Ruggs.

In addition to Seattle, Jalen Carter has already visited the Chicago Bears and Philadelphia Eagles ahead of the draft. Carter’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, disclosed Carter will not visit teams picking outside of the top 10 ahead of the draft.

Joshua L Jones/ Online Athens

The Seahawks have the fifth pick of the draft and could use a disruptive interior defensive lineman like Jalen Carter. The Chicago Bears have the No. 9 pick after trading back from the top selection in the draft. The Philadelphia Eagles have the No. 10 pick. Philadelphia drafted two of Carter’s college teammates, defensive tackle Jordan Davis and linebacker Nakobe Dean, last year. It would be fun to see Carter reunited with Davis and Dean.

Carter plans to attend the 2023 NFL draft. Carter has had an up and down NFL draft stock. Numerous draft scouts previously considered Carter to be the No. 1 prospect in the draft, but now he is projected to be picked after several quarterbacks and Alabama’s Will Anderson.

The 2023 NFL draft will be held in Kansas City, Missouri, from April 27-29. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Jalen Carter’s plan to visit the Las Vegas Raiders:

Georgia DT Jalen Carter is visiting today with the Raiders. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 12, 2023

