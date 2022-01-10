Report: UGA’s Cortez Hankton circled as top WR coach candidate

The lone position coach yet to be filled is the wide receivers coach. Following Mickey Joseph’s exit, the LSU Tigers and Brian Kelly needed to find a coach that could continue to bring in and develop top wide receiver talent. According to Football Scoop, that man is Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver coach Cortez Hankton.

On Monday he will be coaching in the College Football Playoffs national championship game, and he could join Brian Kelly’s staff as early as Tuesday. Hankton brings the experience of playing at the NFL level as well as coaching in the SEC. He spent time with Vanderbilt before joining the Bulldogs staff.

Sources: With staff almost complete, Brian Kelly and LSU target top SEC assistant coach https://t.co/hVQdfWk1U6 via @JohnDBrice1 — FootballScoop (@FootballScoop) January 10, 2022

Hankton is credited with recruiting UGA’s top wide receiver George Pickens, a five-star wide receiver out of Alabama. The New Orleans native shows how much Kelly wants to lock down the area with Frank Wilson, Brad Davis, and potentially Hankton. This move would complete the on-the-field roles for the staff.

This would also likely keep players like Kayshon Boutte very happy in Baton Rouge. He tweeted out an obscure eyeball emoji comment recently, it could be this very hire.

🔒👀 — Kayshon Boutte (@KayshonB15) January 8, 2022

