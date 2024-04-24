Report: UConn men’s basketball to host Saint Mary’s transfer Aidan Mahaney on visit

Former Saint Mary’s guard Aidan Mahaney, one of the top offensive players left in the portal, will reportedly visit UConn this weekend, national college basketball insider Jeff Goodman reported for the Field of 68 Tuesday night.

Mahaney, a 6-foot-3 rising junior, averaged 13.9 points in each of the last two seasons and has shot 40.7% from the field over his career. The Gaels’ leading scorer added 2.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game while shooting 35.5% on 6.9 3-point attempts per game this past season after hitting 40% on 5.3 attempts as a freshman.

Goodman reported that Mahaney is currently visiting Virginia and already completed a trip to Big East foe Creighton. He will also visit Kentucky this weekend in addition to his trip to Storrs.

Head coach Dan Hurley warned that the guard “would eat you alive” if ball-screen defense wasn’t “1,000% on point” a day before meeting Saint Mary’s in the second round of last year’s NCAA Tournament in Albany, a 70-55 win. Mahaney finished the game with nine points – tied for the team-high – on 4-for-13 shooting, 1 of 5 from the field.

UConn, facing the potential fate of losing its entire starting five to the NBA, knows it definitely needs replacements in the backcourt, where leading scorers Tristen Newton and Cam Spencer are leaving a void as their eligibility expires and Stephon Castle exits as a projected top NBA Draft pick. Hassan Diarra, the Big East Sixth Man of the Year, hasn’t yet announced whether he’ll return to exercise his fifth year of eligibility.

The Huskies are set to bring in a four-star point guard in Ahmad Nowell as part of the 2024 recruiting class, to which they hope to add a shooter from Montverde Academy, Liam McNeeley, who visited at the start of the week. Isaiah Abraham, a versatile four-star forward, is also part of the Huskies’ high school class.

So far the UConn staff has made one transfer portal addition, signing Michigan transfer Tarris Reed Jr., who will help subsidize the loss of potential lottery pick Donovan Clingan and join forces with returning Samson Johnson in the front court. Alex Karaban has until May 29 to decide whether he’ll remain in the draft or return for a third season in Storrs.

