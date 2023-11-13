REPORT: UCLA recruits were involved in Rose Bowl locker room theft

As first leaked by Jason Brown of the Coach JB Show, the thieves who stole items from both locker rooms at the Rose Bowl on Oct. 28 were UCLA football recruits.

The Pasadena Public Information Office confirmed on Monday that four juveniles from Beaumont High School in Riverside County stole valuables, including jewelry, from Colorado players. The names of the thieves have not been made public.

Brown said that the suspects were arrested earlier this month on their way to a California high school state playoff game.

Colorado players who had items stolen include Jordan Domineck, Derrick McLendon and Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig. Plus, Darius Sanders (no relation to CU head coach Deion Sanders) of Reach The People Media had thousands in cash stolen.

Fortunately, at least some of those stolen items have since been returned to Colorado players, per multiple reports.

There are four confirmed juveniles from Beaumont High in Riverside County who were involved in the recent Rose Bowl thefts of property belonging to Colorado football players, said Lisa Derderian of the Pasadena Public Information office this morning. — John Murphy (@PrepDawg2) November 13, 2023

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire