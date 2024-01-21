Report: UCLA to hire Oregon’s Darren Uscher as new general manager

One of the members of the Oregon Ducks’ front office is reportedly being hired away by another team, according to a report from 247Sports’ Matt Zentitz.

Darren Uscher, who joined Oregon’s staff a year ago, will reportedly take over as the general manager for the UCLA Bruins, working with former Oregon head coach Chip Kelly.

Uscher has worked with many schools, most recently serving as the Director of Recruiting & Player Personnel for both Boise State and Auburn.

Even since Dan Lanning took over in Eugene, we saw more of a focus placed on the front-office side of things in the football program, led by Chief of Staff Marshall Malchow, who was previously at Texas A&M.

