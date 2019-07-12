Report: Tyson Chandler agrees to 1-year deal with Rockets

A day after pulling off a blockbuster deal for Russell Westbrook, the Houston Rockets have reportedly made a slightly less significant transaction.

Veteran center Tyson Chandler has agreed to a one-year deal to join Westbrook, James Harden and Co. with the Rockets, Marc Stein of the New York Times reports.

How Chandler fits with Houston

An 18-year veteran, Chandler, 36, will likely be leaned on for a leadership role with the Rockets while backing up Clint Capela.

Chandler averaged 3.1 points and 5.6 rebounds splitting time between the Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns last season in 15.9 minutes per game mostly off the bench.

In his prime, Chandler was an elite defensive presence, earning Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2012 as an All-NBA selection. He started at center for the 2011 champion Dallas Mavericks and will likely be able to contribute to the Rockets rotation in a limited fashion.

Tyson Chandler will reportedly join the Houston Rockets. (Reuters)

What will the Rockets lineup look like?

After the Westbrook deal, the Rockets could look to a three-guard starting lineup, with Harden and Westbrook alongside Eric Gordon with P.J. Tucker and Capela in the frontcourt. Or fourth-year small forward Danuel House Jr. could slide into the starting lineup leaving Gordon as the top scoring option off the bench.

With the revamped West not featuring a clear favorite after the apparent breakdown of the Golden State Warriors dynasty, the Rockets are making moves to position themselves among a crowded field of contenders.

But life won’t be easy in the Western Conference with the emergence of the Denver Nuggets and teams like the Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers making dramatic improvements.

