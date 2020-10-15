Report: Tyronn Lue agrees to five-year deal to coach Clippers

The Los Angeles Clippers think they found the coach who will lead them to a championship. The team has agreed to a five-year contract with former Cleveland Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Lue, 43, should be plenty familiar with the team. He was one of the Clippers’ assistant coaches under Doc Rivers last season. Lue reportedly had the backing of a number of Clippers players, according to Wojnarowski. Chauncey Billups will reportedly be part of Lue’s staff in Los Angeles.

Prior to joining the Clippers, Lue coached the Cavaliers for four seasons. He compiled a .607 winning percentage with the franchise, and helped lead the team to a championship in 2015-16.

Lue was a popular head coaching candidate this offseason and was reportedly being considered by the Houston Rockets and New Orleans Pelicans.

Can Tyronn Lue lead the Clippers to a championship?

Lue’s situation with the Clippers won’t be that dissimilar from his time with the Cavaliers. Lue will be tasked with pushing an immensely talented team to a championship. He accomplished that goal with LeBron James and Kyrie Irving with the Cavaliers, and will be expected to do the same with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

Everyone involved should be hungry and motivated to accomplish that goal. George and Leonard are looking for revenge after the Clippers suffered an early playoff exit at the hands of the Denver Nuggets. Lue is looking to prove himself after no team hired him to be a head coach last offseason.

Tyronn Lue reportedly will sign a five-year deal to become the next coach of the Los Angeles Clippers. (Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images) More

More from Yahoo Sports: