Report: Tyron Smith not expected to play Sunday

The Cowboys are expected to be without a starting offensive lineman for their Week 17 game against Washington.

Jane Slater of NFL Media reports that left tackle Tyron Smith is expected to miss the game. Smith didn’t practice all week because of a back injury and was listed as questionable.

Per the report, Smith intends to test his back in pregame drills before a final call is made. He did the same thing when the Cowboys faced the Jets earlier this season and wound up on the inactive list.

Cornerback Byron Jones and defensive lineman Antwaun Woods were also listed as questionable for the Cowboys, who need a win and an Eagles loss in order to wind up as the NFC East champions.