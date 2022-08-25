Report: Tyron Smith’s injury worse than feared; could spell end of Cowboys career

What was already a worst-case scenario for Cowboys fans somehow turned even gloomier Thursday morning.

Smith experienced what was first thought to be a hamstring tear during Wednesday’s night’s practice. But NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport is now reporting that Smith actually suffered an avulsion fracture of the knee.

In a tweet early Thursday, the NFL insider explains that “the hamstring tendon that sits at the back of the knee pulled off the bone.” Smith will need surgery to repair the condition, say Rapoport’s sources.

#Cowboys standout LT Tyron Smith actually suffered an avulsion fracture of the knee, meaning the hamstring tendon that sits at the back of the knee pulled off the bone and he needs surgery, sources say. If he’s back at all, it’ll be December. A tough loss. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 25, 2022

Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News adds that the Cowboys will send Smith to noted specialist Dr. Dan Cooper Thursday “for a final determination” on the injury and when surgery is needed.

Early word was that Smith was out “indefinitely” and could miss “multiple months,” but Rapoport’s report concludes with an even starker prognosis. “If he’s back at all, it’ll be December,” he writes.

It’s the first part of that sentence that obviously carries the most significant weight.

The 31-year-old and former first-round draft pick was about to start his 12th season in the league, all with Dallas. He has been plagued by injuries throughout his career and has not played a full regular season since 2015.

Tulsa rookie Tyler Smith was drafted in this year’s first round, with many expecting him to replace the eight-time Pro Bowler in the future. It is not known whether the team will shift its current personnel around to cover Tyron’s lengthy absence or look to acquire outside help, either through free agency or a trade.

But with Tyron Smith’s legendary career now hanging in the balance, it appears as though the future for the Cowboys offensive line may be coming much sooner than anticipated.

