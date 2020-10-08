Report: Tyron Smith could shut it down for season after neck setback

The Dallas Cowboys might have to play the rest of the 2020 NFL season without one of the best offensive linemen in the game. Tyron Smith reportedly experienced a setback with his neck injury, and is considering shutting it down for the season, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

Smith has been limited to just two games due to the injury. He was able to play in Week 1, but was sidelined with the injury the next two weeks. Smith returned to play every offensive snap in Week 4, but reportedly experienced a setback after the game.

Smith did not practice Wednesday or Thursday due to the issue. Head coach Mike McCarthy didn’t seem optimistic about Smith suiting up for Sunday’s game, saying Smith is further back than he was last Thursday.

Tyron Smith (neck) is not expected to practice today. Mike McCarthy said Smith is further back than he was at this time last week — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) October 8, 2020

The Cowboys are already playing without starting right tackle La’el Collins, who underwent hip surgery Wednesday. Collins will miss the rest of the 2020 NFL season due to the injury.

Tyron Smith has battled injuries the last couple seasons

Though he’s only 29, Smith has battled a number of injuries over the past couple seasons. He missed three games in 2018 due to a neck issue, and battled both back and ankle issues in 2019. Those injuries have caused Smith to miss at least three games in every season since 2016.

While Smith has still performed at a high level over that period — making the Pro Bowl every single year — the injuries are starting to pile up. Smith is still under contract with the Cowboys through 2023. He’s set to make $10.5 million in 2021.

