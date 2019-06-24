Report: Tyreek Hill meeting with NFL investigators this week

Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill is scheduled to meet with NFL investigators this week in Kansas City, Terez Paylor of Yahoo.com reports.

The local district attorney recently stated that Hill isn’t the subject of an active criminal investigation, allowing the NFL to move ahead in its independent investigation.

Hill remains suspended from all team activities, and the league still could punish him under its Personal Conduct Policy.

Hill’s attorney sent the NFL a four-page rebuttal against the child abuse charges in May.

Just because NFL investigators are meeting with Hill this week does not necessarily mean the the league will make a decision before training camp.

The NFL’s investigation into Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott lasted more than a year before it handed him a six-game suspension. Elliott, who was never arrested or charged after a former girlfriend accused him of domestic abuse, fought the league’s discipline before finally serving the suspension late in 2017.