Report: Tyrann Mathieu is expected to play

Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu played only seven snaps last week before leaving with a concussion. The Chiefs missed him.

They are expected to have him Sunday against the Bengals, James Palmer of NFL Media reports.

The team listed Mathieu as questionable in Friday’s practice report.

Mathieu returned to practice Thursday and was a full participant Thursday and Friday.

“We think he’ll be ready to roll here in a day or so, but we’ll see [Saturday],” coach Andy Reid said Friday.

Mathieu earned Pro Bowl honors with 76 tackles, a sack, three interceptions and six pass breakups in 16 games.

