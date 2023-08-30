Report: Tyquan Thornton to miss first four games of 2023 season

The New England Patriots will be without Tyquan Thornton to start the 2023 NFL season.

Thornton was placed on injured reserve due to a shoulder injury suffered in training camp, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported on Wednesday. The second-year wide receiver will miss at least the first four games of the campaign.

#Patriots receiver Tyquan Thornton is starting the year on Injured Reserve, per source. Can return after four weeks. Suffered a shoulder injury during camp. @MikeReiss said earlier Thornton was a prime candidate for IR. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) August 30, 2023

Thornton, 23, was selected out of Baylor in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He also began his rookie season on injured reserve after suffering a fractured clavicle in the preseason. When he returned, he totaled 22 catches for 247 yards and two touchdowns through 13 games.

Without Thornton, the Patriots' wide receiver depth chart consists of DeVante Parker, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Kendrick Bourne, and sixth-round rookies Demario Douglas and Kayshon Boutte.

The Patriots' regular-season opener is set for Sept. 10 at home against the Philadelphia Eagles.